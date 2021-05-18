DA to address state investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s death; peaceful protests take place Monday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Tuesday, District Attorney Andrew Womble is expected to talk about the investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s death.

For nearly a month, protesters have been calling for the release of body cam footage.

Meanwhile, the Pasquotank NAACP is demanding the resignation of Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and the firing of the deputies involved in Brown's death.

Monday night, protesters in Elizabeth City made their voices heard.

“I hope they’ll release the tape,” one resident told News 3.

Protesters News 3 spoke with addressed Womble’s upcoming news conference.

“I hope that he will recuse himself from the investigation,” Elizabeth City resident Jessie Colombo said.

Colombo has hit the streets with protesters often since Brown’s death.

“To put pressure on the department to put out the tape. The actual footage, not edited footage,” she said.

Keith Rivers, President of the Pasquotank NAACP, told News 3 they’re anxiously awaiting DA Womble’s remarks on Tuesday.

“We want justice,” Rivers said. “We’re going to stay optimistic even though we don’t have reason.”

Along with demands stated this past weekend, Rivers said they're also requesting a community citizen-police review board with subpoena power.

“At this time, the trust has been breached,” Rivers said. “By having community persons, citizens of the community involved in the process, we can go in now and say, ‘Hey, when something is done like this, you have people already at the table who have an insight to this.'"

They'll continue marching and peacefully protesting to get their message across.

“We’re going to continue to show this county that we’re not going away,” Rivers said. “This is not a small issue.”

DA Womble’s news conference is expected to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Public Safety Building in Elizabeth City. Stay tuned to News 3 on-air and online for complete coverage.