Daycare responsible for 2-year-old girl's death sentenced to 10 years

NORFOLK, Va. — The in-home daycare provider who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse and neglect has been sentenced to 10 years, according to court records.

On August 18, 2020, Norfolk Police received a report about an unresponsive child. When officers arrived at the scene, which was an in-home daycare on Jenifer Street in Norfolk, they found an unresponsive 2-year-old girl. She was pronounced dead at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

While investigating the daycare provider, Norfolk Detectives discovered additional criminal activity unrelated to the 2-year-old’s death.

The daycare provider, 37-year-old Jessica Cherry, was charged in September 2020 with felony attempted malicious wounding, two counts of felony abuse and neglect of a child, and two counts of felony child endangerment.

Cherry plead guilty to second-degree murder, but she was ultimately convicted of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse and neglect.

On March 17, 2023, a judge sentenced Cherry to 10 years with 3 years suspended for involuntary manslaughter, leaving 7 years to serve. For the child abuse and neglect charge, she received 5 years with 2 years suspended, leaving 3 years to serve.