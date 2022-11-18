Delegate questions case after charges are dropped against Virginia Beach pastor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The case of a Virginia Beach pastor accused of involvement in a Chesterfield County prostitution ring is resurfacing.
Pastor John Blanchard was one of 17 men from Virginia Beach and Maryland arrested during a two-day sting in the county.
Virginia State Delegate Tim Anderson, who is also an attorney, submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the records by Chesterfield County Police regarding the October 2021 sting. Anderson told News 3 he received those about two weeks ago. That was after the case involving John Blanchard was ruled as nolle prosequi, meaning there may have been insufficient evidence to prove the defendant guilty, so the charges were withdrawn.
Stacey Davenport, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Chesterfield County sent a statement. It read in part,
“The interaction between the detective and the defendant in each case was different. As a result, the evidence available for use in the prosecution of each case was different, and the outcome of each case was different. Some of the cases had sufficient evidence to support felony convictions, and some did not. As ministers of justice, prosecutors are required to individually evaluate the strength of the evidence provided by the police in each case. The legal standard required for an officer to obtain a warrant for arrest is merely probable cause. A prosecutor must have evidence that proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to support a conviction in a court of law and ethically cannot proceed with charges in a case where the evidence does not meet that standard. Although this operation did not involve any actual child victims, we take all such cases very seriously and are always motivated by our mandate to protect the safety of our community.”
But Anderson says he’s not satisfied with that answer.
“There was plenty of evidence to keep this case going for a year, and then a year later, she determines there’s a lack of evidence,” stated Anderson. “There’s nothing new. Nothing new came out of the police file. It’s just - something changed, and I think that something that changed is political. And we’re going to push until we find the answer.”
Anderson added that Rock Church recently posted on social media that Blanchard would be stepping away from his pastoral duties. However, on October 11, just after the charges were dropped, the church released a statement. In that statement, Bishop Anne Gimenez was quoted as saying,
“We have always believed in John’s innocence. His humility and submission to those over him during this time has been a testimony to his character. He has spent the time in fasting and prayer and has invested much of his time in his family and education. We anticipate his resumption of church duties in the near future.”
A video posted in mid-October shows Blanchard on stage speaking to church members. News 3 reached out to Rock Church for further information, but no one responded.
The church posted the following statement on its website:
Rock Church encourages godly lifestyles by all of its members and leaders, in keeping with the tenets of the Bible. The Church condemns sexual immorality of any kind and in any form by its members and leaders and especially holds its leaders to a high standard of accountability on any lifestyle choices that could reflect negatively on the reputation of the Church or disparage the character of the Savior whom it purports to represent.
Rock Church is committed to honesty and integrity in dealing with charges or accusations of sexual misconduct or immorality among its leaders and will support any investigation arising from accusations of violation of this standard among its staff and leaders in an effort to find the truth and to protect its members, church families and their children, at all times.
Under the guidance of our legal counsel, We cannot make a statement or comment concerning the accusations against Rev. John Blanchard at this time. We are all committed to walking in integrity and truth at Rock Church International and will continue to take steps to do so. Pastor Blanchard has voluntarily stepped back as lead pastor and from all his ministerial duties until this present situation is totally resolved. During this season, Bishop Anne Gimenez will be stepping in as Lead Pastor and sharing the pulpit with Pastor Robin Blanchard.
As followers of Christ, we must remember that redemption, salvation, grace, mercy and healing are all gifts given to the children of God. Although everyone must address their own convictions and consequences, our assignment as believers is not to condemn, but to be agents of God’s love, healing, justice, and reconciliation. (Romans 3:23-“for all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God”) If we are to walk in eternity with Christ, our position must be one of truth, love, faith, mercy, justice, and forgiveness.
Thank you for your prayers and support. The outpouring of love has been overwhelming and we appreciate all of those who have reached out to be an encouragement to us! We would ask that the privacy of the Blanchard family be respected as they walk through this difficult journey together.
“But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved)” -Ephesians 2:4-5
“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” 1 John 3:18