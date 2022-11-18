Delegate questions case after charges are dropped against Virginia Beach pastor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The case of a Virginia Beach pastor accused of involvement in a Chesterfield County prostitution ring is resurfacing.

Pastor John Blanchard was one of 17 men from Virginia Beach and Maryland arrested during a two-day sting in the county.

Virginia State Delegate Tim Anderson, who is also an attorney, submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the records by Chesterfield County Police regarding the October 2021 sting. Anderson told News 3 he received those about two weeks ago. That was after the case involving John Blanchard was ruled as nolle prosequi, meaning there may have been insufficient evidence to prove the defendant guilty, so the charges were withdrawn.

Stacey Davenport, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Chesterfield County sent a statement. It read in part,

“The interaction between the detective and the defendant in each case was different. As a result, the evidence available for use in the prosecution of each case was different, and the outcome of each case was different. Some of the cases had sufficient evidence to support felony convictions, and some did not. As ministers of justice, prosecutors are required to individually evaluate the strength of the evidence provided by the police in each case. The legal standard required for an officer to obtain a warrant for arrest is merely probable cause. A prosecutor must have evidence that proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to support a conviction in a court of law and ethically cannot proceed with charges in a case where the evidence does not meet that standard. Although this operation did not involve any actual child victims, we take all such cases very seriously and are always motivated by our mandate to protect the safety of our community.”

But Anderson says he’s not satisfied with that answer.

“There was plenty of evidence to keep this case going for a year, and then a year later, she determines there’s a lack of evidence,” stated Anderson. “There’s nothing new. Nothing new came out of the police file. It’s just - something changed, and I think that something that changed is political. And we’re going to push until we find the answer.”

Anderson added that Rock Church recently posted on social media that Blanchard would be stepping away from his pastoral duties. However, on October 11, just after the charges were dropped, the church released a statement. In that statement, Bishop Anne Gimenez was quoted as saying,

“We have always believed in John’s innocence. His humility and submission to those over him during this time has been a testimony to his character. He has spent the time in fasting and prayer and has invested much of his time in his family and education. We anticipate his resumption of church duties in the near future.”

A video posted in mid-October shows Blanchard on stage speaking to church members. News 3 reached out to Rock Church for further information, but no one responded.

The church posted the following statement on its website: