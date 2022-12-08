Demolition could be in the future for Maury High School building in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk School Board held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the future of Maury High School.

The school was built in 1910 and is one of Norfolk's oldest schools.

An option of demolishing the existing school was presented by the HBA firm in the meeting Wednesday night.

The firm presented the option of building a $158 million new school and demolishing the existing school building after a survey found a of people want something new. The four-story building would take more than two years to built, but not everyone is on-board with that idea.

Some parents said a new school is needed and want the current building demolished.

Some parents were not on board with the idea of building a new school. They only want renovations. Others say they're in favor of demolishing the current structure and building a new one.

"Maury High School certainly needs to be upgraded," parent Skip Stiles said. "Judging by what my children tell me. Somedays when the heat is not working, they get notes from the teachers to bring extra clothing. When I asked my kids what to do, they said blade it, get rid of it. Let's build something new."

Other parents want the current building to stay.

"My 'no' vote of demolishing Maury High School is a 'yes' vote for the children, students and our community," one parent said.

Some residents in the Ghent neighborhood believe tearing down the school will change the neighborhood’s character.

"We should carefully consider the implications of throwing away this history," one Ghent resident said.

In addition, the Ghent Civic League spoke out against tearing down the current building.

"Our residents are proud to live in Ghent. Renters and owners are invested in maintaining its unique character," another Ghent resident said.

Carlos Clanton, the Norfolk School Board chairperson, and a 1998 Maury High School alumni said the City of Norfolk committed almost $700 million in capital improvements for Norfolk Public Schools.

"When you look at the safety concerns, that’s what the expectations are," Clanton said. It's making sure we have a safe and secure learning environment for our students."

Clanton said the board would have a decision about the building's future by the end of this school year.