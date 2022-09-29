Norfolk Public Schools holds community meeting on future of Maury High

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Public Schools had its first of two meetings, getting input from the community on the future of Maury High School.

There were a few plans presented Wednesday night. One plan proposes to modernize the existing school. Another plan proposes to construct a new building.

Maury High School was built in 1910. Some parents want to see a new school built.

"The peeling paint, the temperature changes. My oldest one had an issue with the ventilation system in one of her classrooms. They had to move it because it was so loud," a Maury High School parent said.

Another parent and former Maury High School teacher also want to see a new school built.

"My classroom overlooked the media center, had no external windows. I ended up buying 2 industrial-sized fans. One to bring air into the classroom and one to push the hot air out," Sarah Dicalogerl, a Maury High parent and former Maury High teacher said.

In a community input session on the future of Maury High School, a Virginia Beach firm, HBA Architecture presented different options on what the high school could look like in a few years.

"We’ll take all the input we’re getting from the community in feedback sessions. We’ll take that information. They’ll come back and bring it to the board once they have their full report," Carlos Clanton, a school board member said.

One of the renovation options presented would cost $140 million. This option would require students and teachers to move into portable mobile units until renovations to the current building are complete.

Another option presented is building a completely new school which would cost $158 million. This option includes a four-story school being built behind the current building.

Carlos Clanton, a Maury High School alumni, says the COVID pandemic pushed this project back.

"This is an exciting time for the community, for the Maury High School community," Clanton said.