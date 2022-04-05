Details surface about Chesapeake woman found dead in home & suspected killer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – More details are surfacing about a Chesapeake woman that was found dead inside her home on Tuesday, as well as her relationship with the man who has been arrested in connection with her death.

On Tuesday, Chesapeake Police identified the woman as 44-year-old Kathryn Kathleen Dean. The family said Dean was a great person who was getting out of an abusive relationship with Wynkoop when it turned deadly.

News 3 obtained a copy of a protective order petitioned by Dean against Wynkoop. The order was filed through Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on March 23, 2022, and was valid for one year. It stated it was in regard to family abuse.

Dean was found dead inside a home in the 600 block of Willow Oak Drive Monday morning. Authorities say she had been shot. A 911 call came in at 9:30 a.m. for a domestic dispute. When police arrived at the scene, they said they saw that the door to the home was open.

Police had named 46-year-old Ben Matthew Wynkoop as a person of interest in the homicide investigation. Detectives previously said he was at large and described him as "armed and extremely dangerous."

According to officials, Wynkoop was caught by deputies with the Currituck County Sheriff's Office before 5 p.m. during a traffic stop.

News 3 spoke with the woman’s family and friends off-camera. They said she had two children from another marriage. She also had three stepchildren but no children with Wynkoop. They said she was in the process of filing for divorce.

One neighbor said she had seen police at the home several times in the past year and a half. News 3 is working to verify the number of times that police have been called to the home.

No word, yet, on when Wynkoop will be extradited from Currituck County to Chesapeake. He has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.