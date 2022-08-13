Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight

NORFOLK, Va. - The Downtown Norfolk Civic League is calling for bars to close at midnight until the police force is at full capacity. This comes after the quadruple shooting in Downtown Norfolk on East Plume Street that left four people injured including a Norfolk Sheriff's Deputy.

"There are a few businesses down here who aren’t running a safe operation. The violence seems to be focused around some of those businesses and there are a whole lot of other businesses that seem to be doing really well. There’s two additional hours of people getting fueled up with alcohol. Unfortunately, we’re only seeing a few businesses handle their clientele well," Carraway said.

"Do you all plan to take that up to City Council?" News 3's Leodnra Head asked Carraway.

"Yes, we do. We plan to. As far as I know, the next city council meeting is on the 23rd of August and the civic league will definitely be there. We’ll present our opinions about what potential solutions might be," Carraway said.

One Hampton Roads resident says he and his wife come to Downtown Norfolk frequently.

"We come here once or twice a month. The weather is beautiful and you can walk around and have a good time. I’m concerned for Norfolk because we need a real urban area," Scott Boone, a Virginia Beach resident said.

"After the latest shooting happened, do you feel safe or comfortable coming down here?" News 3's Leondra Head asked a Hampton Roads resident visiting downtown.

"Absolutely, I’ve been coming out here for years. We come out, I never see any incidents I’m not about to stop," Tracy Saravarn, a Chesapeake resident said.

The crime in the area could have a negative impact on the local economy.

"I’m very concerned about Norfolk having a bad reputation. It can also affect hotels. We have a lot of conferences that come down here to Norfolk from all over the country. With a bad reputation, that’s going to impact the hotels," Carraway said.

In a press conference following the quadruple shooting, Norfolk city manager Chip Filer said businesses must give a presentation on why they should be allowed to continue operating in Downtown Norfolk.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to some restaurant and bar owners who did not want to appear on camera. Some say they agree with the city to hold businesses accountable and others disagree, saying that businesses can’t control what happens outside their establishments.

