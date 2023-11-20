During Naval Station Norfolk visit, protestors call on Biden to facilitate ceasefire in Middle East

NORFOLK, Va. — On Sunday, members of the public gathered outside Naval Station Norfolk to protest for peace in the Middle East.

For the last few weeks, protesters have been raising their homemade signs and voices in the name of peace for Palestine.

Over the weekend, President Biden and First Lady, Jill Biden visited Naval Station Norfolk for a "Friendsgiving" with military families.

Protesters outside the base said they were hopeful the president would hear their plea to facilitate a ceasefire.

Faisal Alkhatib, 19, said his home is here in Norfolk, but many of his family members are in Gaza. Many of them have been tragically impacted by the overseas conflict.

"My dad was born in Palestine in the West Bank. I have cousins who live in Gaza. Unfortunately, members of that side of the family have recently died due to an air strike." said Alkhatib. "It's horrible. I'm here blessed in the United States and on the other side they are suffering along with so many other people,"

Those who gathered today told News 3 that protests have been happening every Saturday near City Hall in Norfolk. They'll continue until a ceasefire is called.

