Education associations respond to Newport News school shooting

Personnel affiliated with education-focused associations are responding to the school shooting in Newport News that left one teacher hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on Friday, Dec. 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News around 2 p.m.

The injured teacher was shot by a 6-year-old first grader, according to the Newport News Police Department. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the shooting was not accidental. Police also said no students were hurt in the shooting.

Virginia Education Association President Dr. James J. Fedderman released the following statement about the incident:

"We are shocked and saddened that we must respond to another school shooting here in Virginia. An educator is currently hospitalized in critical condition in Newport News after being shot at Richneck Elementary School, and our thoughts and prayers are with her and the entire Richneck school community. VEA members deplore today's events, yet another example of senseless violence affecting our public schools." James Fedderman

National Education Association President Becky Pringle also released a statement:

"Classrooms and campuses should be safe havens where students, educators and all in our communities feel welcomed and where learning is celebrated. We send all of our hopes for a full recovery to the educator injured in yet another horrific act of gun violence in our schools. But today we are again discussing the carnage of another school shooting. This will not stop until elected leaders take consequential action and stand up to the gun lobby to prevent gun violence in our communities and school." Becky Pringle

Newport News Education Association (NNEA) President Dr. James Graves released a statement pledging to help address gun violence:

“As President of the Newport News Education Association, I am deeply saddened by the school shooting at Richneck Elementary this afternoon. The NNEA stands with Richneck’s school workers, students, and families in the wake of this traumatic event. The NNEA will continue to advocate for the safety of all NNPS teachers and staff. Violence or threats of violence against staff or teachers must be treated with the utmost seriousness, and protocols should be developed to protect school employees from harm, and to seriously respond to threats of harm. As NNEA President, I am committed to working with school and community leaders to help address gun violence and to help prevent further tragedy.” Dr. James Graves

Political figures, including Newport News’ new mayor Phillip Jones, Governor Youngkin and Senator Kaine, also responded to the situation. Mayor Jones commended the police for doing an “amazing job” handling the situation, and both Youngkin and Kaine said they are monitoring the situation and praying for the safety of those involved.

The injured teacher was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

We are following this story as it continues to develop. Stay with News 3 for updates.