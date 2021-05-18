Elizabeth City community reacts to DA declining to charge deputies who killed Andrew Brown

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.— After a month of marches calling for charges to be brought against the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies who killed Andrew Brown Jr., District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday he would decline to file charges.

A small group of community members stood outside of the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building as Womble told media members that he concluded the fatal shooting was justified based upon the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation report.

“Today was expected to go the way that today went, but even still, it’s like really? Really... this is it? This is how little you value the people that actually voted you into office?” said one female protester who declined to provide her name. “When it happens in your town, when it happens to your friends, your family member, etc., it’s a little bit harder. It’s a little bit different.”

The Pasquotank County branch of the NAACP has called for outside prosecution to step in and review the case. President Keith Rivers is among those who say they’re angry but not surprised by the DA's decision.

“The entire press conference was set up to defend the actions of the sheriff deputies, not to look at this through the lens of the victim, and the victim here is Andrew Brown,” said Rivers.

A point of contention for many community members is the sheriff department policy that deputies should move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of shooting, but Womble says the policy didn’t factor into whether Brown threatened the lives of deputies with his car, thus justifying the shooting.

Activists say they will continue to take to the streets nearly a month since the first protests began.

"We’ve been marching for 27 straight days, sometimes two a day. I think when we looked at it last, we had about over 175 miles that we’ve marched and that we’ve been arrested,” said community activist Kirk Rivers, who is also the brother of Keith Rivers.

People say they are still hopeful for the change they believe is long overdue.

The NAACP says it will continue to call for the sheriff’s deputies who shot Brown to be fired for violating the policy on the use of deadly force of a moving vehicle and register people to vote in wake of community disapproval of the DA and Sheriff Tommy Wooten.