Elizabeth City man arrested after September deadly shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - An Elizabeth City man has been arrested after a deadly shooting on West Grice Street in September.

According to Elizabeth City Police, Timothy Laster Jr., 28, was arrested Saturday and taken to Albemarle District Jail with no bond.

Laster's arrest is related to a deadly shooting from last month. On Sept. 23, ECPD officers responded to West Grice Street near South Water Street, where they found Erin Gibbs, 38, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Gibbs was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General hospital, where police said she died from her injuries.

Laster is set to appear for the first time in Pasquotank District Court on Monday, Oct. 17.

This is an active ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.