Elizabeth City officials to address youth gun violence following shooting that injured 3 teens

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Today, Elizabeth City officials and the city’s police department are holding a press conference to announce new initiatives that address crime, particularly youth gun violence.

The conference follows a shooting that happened earlier this week and left three teens injured. One of the three teens was hospitalized with serious injuries, police say.

Following the recent triple shooting, community members voiced their concerns about the lack of safety in the city, which many attributed to youth gun violence.

Northeastern North Carolina Elizabeth City community works to build positivity after shooting of 3 teens Danielle Saitta

"They got young kids scared to come outside. They used to play in [a nearby] field. Now, their parents have to be outside to watch over them,” a resident said about the city’s Speed Street area, where the triple shooting happened.

Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers agreed that youth gun violence in the city is an issue, and the fact that guns are easy for minors to access is contributing to the problem.

"Young people, they can get guns with no problem. All they need to have is the money and within time, they have access to a gun. That’s a problem that we have and we’re going to deal with it," said Mayor Rivers.

