Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools releases statement as community continues to rally for Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.- Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools released a statement amid demonstrators continuing to rally in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death.

Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed while deputies executed a search warrant on him on April 21. Community members stood in solidarity Friday for the 10th straight day since the shooting.

ECPPS sent a message to the community acknowledging the recent tragedy that took place in the community. They say the school system is dedicated to helping families heal as the community deals with the tragedy.

The statement reads:

The tragedy that occurred in our community involving the death of Mr. Andrew Brown, Jr., is difficult for everyone. Our hearts are with the family of Mr. Brown for their loss and with all who are hurting. Mr. Brown’s death and the circumstances surrounding it have impacted members of our community with feelings of anguish, fear, sadness and outrage. These are difficult times, and ECPPS remains deeply committed to our students and our mission of helping them become well-rounded, global citizens who are not only prepared academically, but are emotionally and socially ready to step out into the world beyond their personal community.



Suddenly, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County has been thrust into the national spotlight and our school system is dedicated to helping our families heal as we deal with a tragedy that has made an impact from every perspective. With the recent events we have experienced as a nation, and are currently experiencing within our community, we are challenged as educators, staff and families, to be positive. We must remain a beacon of light for others during these difficult times.



As we move forward with the process of healing, know that ECPPS will keep the work of educating our children at the center of everything we do. We stand in strength with all of our children, staff and community as we begin to heal; as we all begin to have those difficult discussions which we must and should have; as we work together to rebuild the trust and empathy that will make our community even stronger.

Sharon Warden, Chair Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Rhonda James-Davis, Interim Superintendent Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

Related: Neighbors say deputy shot into their home during killing of Andrew Brown