Ellen DeGeneres invites News 3 anchors to audience for final season

BURBANK, Ca. — The Ellen DeGeneres show is coming to an end this season, but before she ended her run, she invited two special guests to her audience for one of her final shows — News 3 anchor Jessica Larche and former News 3 anchor Erica Greenway!

WTKR

DeGeneres made good on her promise to invite Larche and Greenway to the show last month following their surprise segment on the show in March 2021. The show with Larche and Greenway in the audience aired Tuesday, May 10.

Three years ago, a clip of Larche and Greenway laughing — on the air — at clips of Ellen DeGeneres' Netflix special "Relatable" went viral.

The groundbreaking comedian and talk show host surprised Erica and Jessica on the daytime talk show during a segment featuring local news bloopers.