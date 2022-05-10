Watch
Ellen DeGeneres invites News 3 anchors to audience for final season

Ellen DeGeneres meets News 3 anchors Jessica Larche and Erica Greenway
Michael Rozman/Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Ellen DeGeneres meets News 3 anchors Jessica Larche and Erica Greenway
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 12:04:26-04

BURBANK, Ca. — The Ellen DeGeneres show is coming to an end this season, but before she ended her run, she invited two special guests to her audience for one of her final shows — News 3 anchor Jessica Larche and former News 3 anchor Erica Greenway!

DeGeneres made good on her promise to invite Larche and Greenway to the show last month following their surprise segment on the show in March 2021. The show with Larche and Greenway in the audience aired Tuesday, May 10.

Three years ago, a clip of Larche and Greenway laughing — on the air — at clips of Ellen DeGeneres' Netflix special "Relatable" went viral.

The groundbreaking comedian and talk show host surprised Erica and Jessica on the daytime talk show during a segment featuring local news bloopers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

