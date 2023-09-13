NORFOLK, Va. — A public "celebration of remembrance" will be held on Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, in honor of Jahari Deon George, the Norfolk State University student killed in a shooting last week.

Family of Jahari George Event Wednesday night will honor slain NSU student Jahari George

A news release shared the following details:

Join us as we honor the memory of Jahari Deon George and celebrate his spirit of unity and change. This heartfelt remembrance event will take place on the campus of Norfolk State University, where Jahari's life was touched by the Spartan community.

George was 20 when he was killed in a shooting just outside of the NSU campus late on Saturday, Sept. 3.

"His commanding presence was only eclipsed by his winning personality," the university said in a statement.

News 'Beacon of light and hope:' Family of murdered NSU student release statement Heather Eckstine

'Beacon of light and hope:' Family of murdered NSU student release statement calling for change

Jahari was a part of many campus organizations, along with acquiring more than 200 hours of community service while in high school working with organizations such as D.C. Central Kitchen, Boys and Girls Club and Avon39, according to the university.

The release announcing Wednesday's event states that no cameras are allowed. It begins at 6:00 p.m. in the NSU Student Center, room 138.