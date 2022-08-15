Exclusive surveillance video captures what led to Portsmouth shooting as police search for 2 wanted women

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— Businesses in Portsmouth are speaking with News 3 and sharing exclusive surveillance video of a shooting that happened Saturday and left one man seriously injured. Meanwhile, police are looking for two women facing charges in connection to this shooting.

Portsmouth Police are looking for two women wanted in connection to the shooting. News 3 obtained surveillance footage you'll only see here. A woman runs inside of the Crown Fried Chicken restaurant as the door shatters from bullets. The video shows a woman holding what looks like a gun walking to the bathroom door.

IMG_3391.MOV

It all happened near the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard. The employees at Crown Chicken did not want to speak on camera but wanted to show her the aftermath of the bullets.

"Right here you see the screen?" asked a Crown Chicken employee.

Leading Portsmouth Police on the hunt to find 48-year-old Melinda White and 31-year-old Kasia White.

"It wasn't worth it," said a business owner shocked by the chaos.

Karen Brace, the owner of Textured Crowns, was not in the store at the time of the shooting but her husband who was working caught everything on tape.

"There were two young ladies outside waiting on her to come out. When they came they started arguing on the sidewalk, tussling a little. One of the two young ladies pulled out her gun, and she went to shoot her," said Brace.

According to Brace, she says the shooting stemmed from an argument involving the two suspects and a woman.

"But she shot a guy that was trying to break up the fight instead," said Brace.

This led Brace's husband to quickly lock the doors of the hair store and run to the back for safety.

"Everybody is going to disagree we know that, but to do the shooting is becoming very familiar and it shouldn't be," said Brace.

The victim is in stable condition but police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the PPD Investigations Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

