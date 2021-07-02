Experts warn public of negative effects fireworks can have on animals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Animal experts want to remind the public that setting off fireworks can be traumatic to both people and animals.

Virginia Beach officials are reminding residents there are multiple, professional fireworks celebrations planned in Hampton Roads over the course of the weekend. For more information, click here.

“Some of them can be absolutely terrified, and they will do things that will injure themselves," said Beth Rodgers, medical coordinator for Southeastern Virginia Golden Retriever Rescue Education and Training. “It’s a huge problem this time of year, with animals escaping and ending up in the shelters or even worse - ending up running out in front of cars or getting lost.”

Virginia Beach public safety officials sent out a press release that included the following:

"Virginia Beach strictly prohibits fireworks and pyrotechnics within the city limits of Virginia Beach unless approved by the Fire Marshal’s Office through the permit application process.

This specifically prohibits firecrackers, sparklers, skyrockets, torpedoes, and other fireworks that explode, travel laterally, rise into the air, or fire projectiles in the air.

To report the use of illegal fireworks or for information regarding city services and information, contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 311 or visit www.vbgov.com for online assistance."

Related: Local veterinarians warn pet owners of firework, heat, food risks during Fourth of July celebrations