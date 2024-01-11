'Express regret:' Portsmouth police detail response after body of missing teen found in water

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police say they "express regrets" towards any criticism of their efforts to locate 19-year-old Daquan Rountree after his body was found in waters on the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

The family of Rountree confirmed to us that his body was found in the water on Monday, January 8, 2024, - a month after the Portsmouth resident was reported missing.

On Monday, around 7:40 a.m., Portsmouth police officers responded to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard to assist Norfolk Naval Emergency Services and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and U. S. Coast Guard with a body being sighted in the water.

When responding officers arrived on scene, the U. S. Coast Guard recovered the body from the water.

Have You Seen Me Community, Portsmouth Police join search efforts for Daquan Rountree Samuel King

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, confirmation of identification was made by The Chief Medical Office of Tidewater that the decease was missing Daquan Rountree.

Rountree was reported missing by his father on December 10, 2023, after experiencing a mental health episode, according to his father.

The Portsmouth Police Department tells us they dedicated extensive efforts to search for Roundtree and provide support to his family during. In a release on Thursday, January 11, 2024, police told us, "Our officers and investigators conducted thorough searches using bloodhounds and drones across multiple areas over several days, prior to the community-led search.

The rest of the release from Portsmouth police stated the following:

Tragically, Mr. Rountree's body was discovered within the confines of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, an area outside of our jurisdiction, and the circumstances surrounding where he entered the water remain unclear.



We acknowledge the heightened emotions surrounding this situation and express regret if there has been any criticism of our efforts. Our foremost priority has always been to locate Mr. Rountree and offer support to his family. Our hearts go out to the Roundtree family, and we remain dedicated to providing them with our utmost assistance and empathy.



As a police department, we are continually striving to enhance our services and better serve our community. This ongoing commitment includes reviewing our responses and policies.



Portsmouth Police Department is deeply saddened of the passing of Daquan Rountree and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.



Further information will be shared with the family when it comes available. Kimberly Jones-Interim PIO