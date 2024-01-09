Body of missing Portsmouth teen found at Norfolk shipyard, family confirms

NORFOLK, Va. — The family of 19-year-old Daquan Rountree say his body was found Monday at Norfolk Naval Shipyard nearly a month after the Portsmouth resident was reported missing.

Rountree was reported missing back on December 11, 2023, and his family said they were concerned that he had a possible mental health episode.

Rountree’s body was found Monday morning in the water by an employee at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

