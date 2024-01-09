Watch Now
Body of missing Portsmouth teen found at Norfolk shipyard, family confirms

Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 09, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — The family of 19-year-old Daquan Rountree say his body was found Monday at Norfolk Naval Shipyard nearly a month after the Portsmouth resident was reported missing.

Rountree was reported missing back on December 11, 2023, and his family said they were concerned that he had a possible mental health episode.

Community, Portsmouth Police join search efforts for Daquan Rountree

Rountree’s body was found Monday morning in the water by an employee at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

We are working to learn more as this is breaking news.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

