Newport News families gather to vaccinate their children against COVID-19; Some kids say they're happy to get the shot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Parents are now weighing the decision of whether to vaccinate their child now that the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for kids 5 to 11 years old.

News 3 spoke with kids and parents who decided to go for it.

Families are coming to the vaccination center at the Ferguson Building in the Sherwood Shopping Center to further protect their child from COVID-19. Health leaders are expecting 80 kids to get vaccines Thursday.

One child said he was looking forward to getting vaccinated but was somewhat nervous, telling News 3 he "wanted to do what's good for the world." As soon as his father heard children under 12 could now get vaccinated, he instantly jumped on the opportunity.

Cindy Clayton with the Virginia Department of Health said expanding the vaccine to the 5-11 age group will bring Virginians one step closer to ending the pandemic.

According to the CDC, more than 8,000 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 because of serious illnesses. Clayton said she's looking forward to those numbers decreasing.

Steve Wood, another parent who came out, brought his daughter Elise to get the shot. Elise said it felt like a big pinch. Although she's only 5 years old, she said she's excited she's halfway vaccinated so she can be around all of her family and see her grandparents again.

Many of the parents who came out to the community vaccination clinic say they're happy to see they're not alone in doing this. However, when it goes for the children, they tell us they will tell their friends to get it too.

Virginia Department of Health leaders said there's no word on when the expansion will come for children beyond Pfizer as of now, but it all depends on the company.

More locations will be added in Hampton Roads as supplies are received. Health leaders are urging anyone interested to get their child vaccinated to schedule an appointment online first.