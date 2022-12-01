Families of the travelers who died at Mexico City Airbnb last month, including two from VB speak out

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The families of the three American victims who died at an Airbnb rental in Mexico City are speaking out about the deaths of their loved ones at a press conference in New Orleans. The press conference will be held on December 1 at noon, and News 3 will be livestreaming it.

The victims, Jordan Marshall, Kandace Florence and Courtez Hall, died from carbon monoxide poisoning at the Airbnb property, News 3 previously reported. They were found unresponsive on October 30, according to the Associated Press. The three were in Mexico City to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

Related: AP: Friends from Virginia Beach die of gas inhalation in Mexico City

Both Marshall and Florence were from Virginia Beach and graduated from Kellam High School. Hall was from New Orleans.

Related: Virginia Beach families seek answers as they mourn the death of their children found dead in Mexico City

In an interview with NBC News Wednesday night, the victims' families said they plan on suing Airbnb. They said the company should have made carbon monoxide detectors at rental properties mandatory.

Related: Travelers encouraged to pack carbon monoxide detectors while traveling after recent deaths in Mexico City