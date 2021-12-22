Family and friends remember 17 year old Justice Dunham

HAMPTON, VA -

Three days before Christmas a family has to bury their teenage son, a son they said loved sports, real estate and had aspirations to graduate early. A son they said they guarded with their lives, and tried to do everything to ensure his safety.

Through pictures and videos inside Liberty Live Church a large gathering got a glimpse into Justice Dunham's short 17 years on earth.

"He has left a legacy," said the pastor.

8 days after Justice Duhnam was shot in a the Menchville High School parking lot, family, and friends bend over his open casket, grief and reality sinking in.

"My son asked me if he could attend a basketball game 4 miles from our house on a Tuesday night, and I never knew that would be our last conversation," said Michael Dunham, Justice's father.

Justice, turned 17 just 6 days before he died.

"My son was flat out amazing, he was kind he compassionate full of life, full of drive, full of years and destined to be successful ," said Dunham.

A football and basketball star at Woodside High School in Newport News with hopes of graduating early.

"He was driven he was an achiever ," said the pastor.

"I was fortunate to spend 5 to 6 hours of the day with the kid enough to feel like he was my son ," said Coach Justin Carr

His football coach and teammates spoke of his lasting impact.

"I really only knew him for like 4 months butthe impact that kid put on my entire life is never going to go away ," said Carr.

But, his greatest impact may be the gift his family plans to start in his honor, a message of hope for this heartbroken community.

"We are gonna create an athletic outlet for our youth in Justice's name and honor him because my son's name can't end here, it has to live on," said Dunham.

In addition to the athletic facility -- the family is asking for donations to the Peninsula Boys and Girls Club they hope will be used for a new basketball court of football field in Justice's name.

