Family of flight instructor killed in crash at NN airport releases statement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The family of the flight instructor killed in last week's plane crash at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport released a statement.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon. Virginia State Police said the plane reached an altitude of about 100 feet before veering off course and crashing in a wooded area at the airport.

Viktoria Ljungman, 22, died when the plane crashed. She was one of three people on board at the time. Investigations show she was a flight instructor and a licensed commercial pilot. Two 18-year-olds from Maryland were also on board at the time; one of them was the pilot. They were both taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Ljungman's family released a statement Monday.