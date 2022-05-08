Family of man killed in Franklin explosion sends public thank you to community, first responders

FRANKLIN, Va. - The family of the late, Michael Wiggins, the man who died following injuries he sustained from an explosion at the Berkley Court apartments on April 15, wants to send a public thank you for the outpouring of support and love they have received over the weeks.

Wiggins died last week from the injuries he sustained from the explosion. Officials suspect a propane explosion led to the blast. Since then, propane lines have been turned off, leaving residents without hot water inside their units for more than two weeks.

News 3 recently spoke with family members of Wiggins' who say he was a kind man that was a father and grandfather.

Since his death, Wiggins' family says they are "grateful to our community for the incredible spiritual, emotional, and practical demonstration of support."

In a statement released by the family, they acknowledge and thank the efforts of the first responders who rescued Michael and his neighbor.

They continue by thanking their friends, family, and community for providing prayers and emotional support. The family also thanks you the Franklin Chapter of the NAACP for their support, financial contributions, and willingness to establish a fundraiser for the victims of the explosion.

"We are heartbroken and still trying to make sense of what happened on April 15th. Frankly, we are still in shock and just beginning to grieve. Therefore, we implore the press to respect our need for privacy as we celebrate Michael’s life and come to grips with this entire situation," the family states.

The family said Wiggins' injuries and death have changed their family forever.

A funeral for the man was held on Saturday.

