Man injured in propane explosion at Franklin duplex has died, officials confirm

FRANKLIN, Va. - One of the victims who was seriously injured in the propane explosion at the Berkley Court Apartments on April 15 has died.

Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt and Franklin Police both confirmed to News 3 Friday that the victim, identified as Michael Wiggins, has died after he was transported from the duplex after the explosion.

Police say they are not able to provide a cause of death until the Office of the Medical Examiner has completed its investigation.

The explosion happened just before 11 p.m. on April 15. Wiggins was one of two people who were critically injured in the incident.

As of Friday, two weeks after the explosion, residents in 75 homes in the Berkley Court community are still without gas and hot water. Neighbors tell us they've been boiling water and showering in their kitchen sinks.

The property management company, Severn Properties, has selected a third-party company to inspect the gas lines. The gas line inspection still hasn't happened.

