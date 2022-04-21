Shower trailer installed at site of Franklin propane explosion; damage discovered at two more buildings

FRANKLIN, Va. - People who live at the Berkley Court Apartments in Franklin can now take a hot shower almost a week after a propane explosion at a duplex left two people critically injured.

Due to the explosion, the propane gas to heat the water in the homes of the dozens of families who live in Berkley Court has been shut off, leaving residents to shower at a family member’s house or in their bathroom sink. On Monday, City Manager Amanda Jarratt told News 3 they were considering emergency shower options after 75 units were impacted.

Thursday, Jarratt said the property management company, the Maryland-based Severn Companies, has installed a shower trailer on site, so residents are now able to shower. Officials have also arranged for people to shower at Love's Travel Stop, where there is a shower closet.

Damage has also been discovered at two more buildings, and those residents have been relocated.

As of Thursday, the gas remains off, and Severn has still not found a company to come out and inspect the lines.

Residents told us they're frustrated that the company has been slow to find a solution, missing a 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday to come up with a plan on restoring gas and hot water to its tenants.