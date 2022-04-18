Franklin officials consider emergency shower options after 75 units left without hot water following explosion

FRANKLIN, Va. - A propane explosion at a duplex left two people critically injured Friday night.

The explosion occurred in the 600 block of Campbell Avenue in Franklin.

News 3 met with Franklin's City Manager Monday morning. She tells us that inspectors are currently on the scene, working to secure not only the house that exploded but also to make sure the property is safe for every resident of Berkley Court.

As of Monday morning, debris that could be seen around the area of the explosion was starting to be picked up by crews.

The blast heard across South Hampton County still lives in the forefront of nearby residents, who are going on day three of no hot water.

"Just an absolutely terrifying site to wake up to," one resident tells News 3.

The city says the explosion was caused by propane gas, which is used to heat the water of every property within this subsidized housing community.

City Manager Amanda Jarrett says an inspection of gas distribution lines has to be done before the gas can be turned back on. This means residents may have to wait a bit longer before they can take a hot shower.

"There are 75 units, 70 are occupied. It's a blend of older individuals and families so before the propane is turned back on the City of Franklin wants to ensure that it's safe," Jarrett says.

News 3 has learned the property is managed by the Severn Companies, which is based out of Maryland. We reached out for comment on the explosion, however, they would not speak with us.

Jarrett says they are currently on their way to do an inspection, and the city is demanding an update before five this afternoon.

As these residents enter day three of no hot water, Jarrett says she is considering putting emergency shower units in the community to avoid a public health issue.

