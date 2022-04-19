‘Whatever I’m doing I have to boil water’: Franklin families frustrated as property manager drags feet on restoring hot water after home explosion

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Berkley Court apartments property manager in Franklin has missed a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline to come up with a plan on restoring gas and hot water to its tenants.

The city manager, who set that deadline said the Maryland-based property management company, Severn Properties, will have an update for them Wednesday morning.

During a meeting Tuesday afternoon, city staff asked for a written plan of action on when Severn will inspect the propane distribution system that led to a gas explosion at a home Friday.

The exact cause of the home explosion remains under investigation.

Since then, families in Berkley Court have been living without hot water and showering at a family’s house or in their sink.

Danielle Smallwood has been living at the apartment complex for seven years. She has eight daughters and a fiancé.

“Whatever I’m cleaning, whatever I’m doing, I have to boil water because there’s no hot water,” said Smallwood.

