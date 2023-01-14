Family of man killed in VB crash says he was a loving father

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - The family of a man who died when he crashed into a Virginia Beach apartment Wednesday said he was a loving father who owned a clothing line.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Gregory James Smith Jr. Police said he was shot before crashing into an apartment in the 500 block of Featherstone Court.

Friday night, Smith's family and friends gathered in the neighborhood he grew up in.

Randi Peterson –Titus is Smith's brother. She says she and her brother grew up in Newport News’s Newsome Park. He now leaves behind a clothing line he started called Gas Station 44.

"I’m very grateful to have had him as my brother for the time I had him," Peterson-Titus said. "We’re going to continue that for his son because that was something he wanted to leave for his son much later in life of course. We’re going to take over the brains of that and continue to fulfill that clothing. It’s a big deal in the city."

Smith also had a 13-year-old son. The child’s mother, Robyn Smith, says their family is devastated.

"I hate what happened and how it happened but gas station 44 will forever be on the map," Smith said.

Police are still searching for answers to what led up to the shooting. Neighbors who live in the apartment complex in Virginia Beach said they heard the gunshots.

"I heard two gunshots. I was hoping that everyone over there was okay. I ducked because doesn’t have a name on it," one neighbor said.

Laquan Cole lives in the apartment the car crashed. She is devastated.

Cole shared her condolences with Smith’s family. However, she, her husband, and her dog are now homeless. The Red Cross is assisting them for a few days.

"We almost had to sleep in our car. We got a hotel and that ends Sunday at 11. We don’t know what we’re going to do. We’re thinking about sleeping in the car," Cole said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Virginia Beach police at 757-385-4141.