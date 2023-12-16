Family of victim in 2021 Norfolk arson still looking for answers

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police need your help solving an arson case that happened more than two years ago off of Somme Avenue that killed 69-year-old Leslie Vaughan

"I'm hurt and upset, you know, that people did that to my mom," Cynthia Ocasio, Vaughan's daughter, said.

Ocasio said she can still remember the last conversation she had with her mom on the night of Aug. 11, 2021.

"She said, 'Oh I have something for you," and she brought like Panera gift cards because I had just had her over for Panera the week before," Ocasio said. "She said I got these for you as long as you invite me over for dinners."

Those meals would never get to happen because just hours later, Vaughan died in a fire at her home.

"Just to see the house and to see all the destruction it was just terrible like words can't even describe," Ocasio said.

The fire was ruled an arson by investigators and Vaughn's death a homicide, but to this day no one has been arrested.

Now police are asking for your help identifying two people seen in this video right before the fire.

"So there's two gentleman depicted in the video, and we're seeking the public's help in identifying those two gentleman," Det. Jon Smith. with Norfolk Police said.

In the video you can see one man walking away from the home to talk with another man with what appears to be a gasoline jug.

Vaughn's daughter said she has no idea who those men are but needs them to come forward for her family.

"My children need that, her other grandchildren need that, I'm just hoping it will would help to just close this part of our life out as far as the investigation part," Ocasio said.

If you know anything please give the Norfolk Crime Line at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP.