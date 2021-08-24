FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and experts hope more people get it

Hampton Roads, Va. - Medical experts are hoping the announcement that the Pfizer vaccine has been FDA approved will spark more Americans to get vaccinated.

News 3 has been speaking to people in Hampton Roads about this issue.

Feona Huff and her daughter Clara said they just got their second dose of Pfizer on Saturday.

She admits she was skeptical of the vaccine at first.

“Initially, I was apprehensive just because you don’t know what is being put into your body,” said Huff.

She and others said they feel more confident in the drug now that the FDA has approved the Pfzier COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think its good news. Anything that can help people go out and get vaccinated is a good thing,” said Rick Rosenbach, a local resident.

The CDC reports that as of today about 51 percent of the American population is fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden said the FDA approval is the gold standard.

Biden and medical experts like White House chief Medical Ddvisor Dr. Anthony Fauci are hoping the recent approval will encourage more people to get the vaccine and they say Pfizer can now advertise now.

“You have three things now that you didn’t have before. You have people who are saying they are not going vaccinated until I get a stamp of approval, well now you have the stamp of approval. You have the companies advertising and now you have a situation where you can mandate,” said Fauci.

Fauci said approval makes it easier for companies, governments and schools requiring people to get the vaccine.

Fauci appeared on CBS this morning and said he hopes to have a sense of normalcy by the Spring of 2022.

Below is information from the City of Virginia Beach on vaccines:

The Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host two more FREE COVID-19 community vaccination clinics at the Senior Resource Center, 912 Princess Anne Road, Thursday, Aug. 26 from 8-11 a.m. A follow-up clinic for second dose vaccines is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23 from 8-11 a.m.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible to be vaccinated, however, minors 12-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Individuals who are immunocompromised are welcome to receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna if 28 days or more have passed since their last dose. Pre-registration is encouraged, however, walk-ins are welcome.

Pfizer (two dose), Moderna (two dose) and Johnson & Johnson (one dose) vaccines will be available.

To Register:

Thursday, Aug. 26, 8-11 a.m.

https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/1552956602 [vaccineappointments.virginia.gov]

Thursday, Sept. 23, 8-11 a.m.

https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/9010206285 [vaccineappointments.virginia.gov]

For additional information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-faq [vdh.virginia.gov].

To find a COVID-19 testing location, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing-sites. [vdh.virginia.gov]

