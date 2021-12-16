Federal investigators cracking down on illegal guns in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. - Federal investigators are cracking down on illegal guns, court records show.

Cases filed this month in Norfolk Federal Court show investigators charging multiple people with gun-related crimes.

In one, a man is accused of making false statements when purchasing guns. Investigators say Kevin Staton purchased 45 guns and gave them to other people, a practice known as straw purchasing, according to court documents.

Staton is scheduled to plead guilty during a court hearing on Friday, according to court records.

In another separate case, investigators say Karon Howard possessed a machine gun by attaching an auto sear conversion kit to turn a handgun into an automatic weapon, court records say.

Howard had a court hearing on Wednesday, where he was ordered to stay in jail without bond.

News 3 has been investigating the flow of illegal guns into Hampton Roads.

Earlier this month, News 3 reported on a Virginia Beach man under investigation for selling "switches" to people. Switches are also devices that turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons.

“Disrupting the flow of illegally-trafficked firearms is critical to reducing the painful toll that gun violence inflicts on our communities, and our loved ones," Raj Parekh, former Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, told News 3 earlier this year.

Police say the majority of guns used in crimes are illegal.

“Eight times out of 10, those guns that are used in a crime are illegal guns,” Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said.