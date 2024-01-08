Fighting human trafficking: Virginia Attorney General says Hampton Roads businesses are teaming together

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — “The world’s largest criminal enterprise is narcotics trafficking; second after that is human trafficking. It’s a $150 billion a year criminal enterprise,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares during a press conference on Monday.

The event was held at Haynes Furniture on Virginia Beach Boulevard. Haynes is one of the local companies partnering in an initiative called “100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking.”

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

“We need partners in the private community to be the eyes and ears for us," Miyares said.

The Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce said their employees will watch a training video as part of the increased efforts to identify and report human trafficking – whether it’s suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking.

The Chamber says it will encourage other businesses to participate in the training.

“There’s close to 50,000 businesses in Hampton Roads, over 80,000 in the labor force," Hampton Roads Chamber President Bryan Stephens said during the conference. "Just think if a large percentage of them took this training and were able to identify and subsequently report cases of human trafficking. We could eradicate it right here in Hampton Roads.”

“The more people that are aware of it and the more people that know what to do if they see something suspicious, it’s great to have the community trained,” said Robin Gauthier, executive director of Samaritan House.

As for signs the public can look for, Gauthier told News 3, “When you see someone or talk to someone who just is less aware of their surroundings, that could be a sign.”

Miyares explained it could be an unaccompanied minor or someone who does not have an identification card.

“It is free. It does not cost you a thing except your time,” said Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, Narendra Pleas, who attended the announcement. “And when you’re saving a life, isn’t that the least we can give is time?”

How to report:

Attorney General Miyares recommends texting #77 and typing VSP (for Virginia State Police) and texting the information.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or suspect someone you know is a victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-888. The hotline is toll-free, and operates 24/7. You can also email NHTRC@PolarisProject.org.

Samaritan House is the leading resource for housing and services for victims of trafficking in our region, providing an effective, trauma-informed response to victims of trafficking and supportive services to these individuals. The number for Samaritan House's crisis hotline is 757-430-2120.