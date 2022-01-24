Final week for interior shops at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – This week is the end of a chapter for nearly 50 local businesses inside Pembroke Mall.

A $200 million renovation project is set to begin in the spring, making way for a mixed-use site including a hotel and apartments.

Pembroke Realty owns the Pembroke Mall. General Manager of Pembroke Mall, Mark Sandy, says January 31 is the deadline for shops to close and pack up; however, they are working with any who need a bit more time. For the public, this is the last week to take a stroll through the malls. Sandy says doors will lock on February 1.

Sandy says there are between 40-50 smaller stores inside. Many are relocating to other nearby shopping plazas. Others like the Flaming Wok are closing permanently. The restaurant owner tells News 3 they’ve been in the mall for 20 years and simply cannot afford to relocate.

One shopper, new to Virginia Beach, said she’s in favor of the renovation and the idea of adding apartments.

“I know the rental market has been crazy, especially with it being a highly-military area for families,” said Sydney Cucchiara. “You know, with COVID and homes selling so quickly, people had to get out and there wasn’t enough of a market for rental apartments.”

Management hopes patrons will continue to visit the stores that are remaining including: Target, Kohl’s, Bahama Breeze, J Crew, Old Navy, Coastal Edge, Rack Room Shoes, and Latitude Climbing, Sport Clips, and EyeCare Optometry.

The separated shops like REI, DSW, Fresh Market, and Nordstrom Rack will also remain open.

Related: Pembroke Mall to undergo $200 million renovation; interior stores left scrambling for storefronts