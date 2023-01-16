Firefighters on scene, smoke coming from Portsmouth apartment building

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in the 400 block of North Street.

Smoke can be seen from our Tower Cam in the area of Olde Towne Portsmouth.

We have a crew at the scene, where they can see firefighters working to put out a blaze at an apartment building on the street.

The fire is still active and all units are working to put out the blaze, according to fire officials.

There have not been reports of injuries or the fire spreading to any adjacent properties.

