Firefighters on scene, smoke coming from Portsmouth apartment building

Posted at 4:46 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 17:14:02-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in the 400 block of North Street.

Smoke can be seen from our Tower Cam in the area of Olde Towne Portsmouth.

We have a crew at the scene, where they can see firefighters working to put out a blaze at an apartment building on the street.

The fire is still active and all units are working to put out the blaze, according to fire officials.

There have not been reports of injuries or the fire spreading to any adjacent properties.

We are working to confirm more.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

