Firefighters respond to a two-alarm commercial structure fire at a church in Suffolk

Posted at 7:43 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 07:50:21-05

SUFFOLK, Va. —Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm commercial structure fire at The New Jerusalem Church Ministry around 4:18 a.m. This is located in the 400 block of East Pinner Street.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the two-story church on the second floor.

All occupants were out of the building when firefighters arrived at the church.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack while other crews searched the building for smoke.

Two occupants were inside the church at the time of the fire.

One occupant has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The American Red Cross is supporting displaced occupants.

Crews controlled the fire around 5:08 a.m.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

