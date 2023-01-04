Suffolk congregation pitching in to help after New Year's Day fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Several days after a New Year’s Day fire, volunteers were scooping up debris inside New Jerusalem Church.

The church, located at 418 East Pinner Street in Suffolk, has a sign on the front door showing it’s temporarily closed.

On Sunday, shortly after 4:15 a.m., a man called 911, reporting a fire on the second floor of the church building. Two men who were living in rooms on the backside of the church made it out, but one was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The other was at the church on Wednesday, helping clean, and spoke with News 3. He explained the pastor had been helping him and the other man, providing a temporary place to stay.

“I remember opening the door, getting rushed with smoke, and I kind of like blacked out,” described Justin Flippo. “Then I remember being on the phone and then I said I made it to the back door.”

Battalion Chief Chris Cornwell with the Suffolk Fire Department said they’ve sent evidence to a lab to help them determine the cause of the fire. Meantime, Bishop Leslie Harper, the pastor of New Jerusalem is talking with the inspector and accepting help from volunteers.

“We’ve been here 30 years. [To] come here and see the place like this, that’s not something you can go home and go to sleep,” Bishop Harper said. “This is my life.”

The pastor added that the church does not have insurance. He told News 3 that once the building was paid off, the rates were going to double. A handful of friends and volunteers, including Johnny Robinson, came by on Wednesday to clear debris.

“It’s just heartbreaking to have something like this happen to him, and all he wants to do is help people,” Robinson stated.

The pastor said the sanctuary only suffered minor smoke and water damage. He hopes to reopen that part soon.

Chief Cornwell said it could take a few weeks before the final investigation is complete.