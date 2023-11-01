First look at VB Municipal Center's remodeling of Building 2, site of 2019 mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — News 3 is getting its first look inside Building 2, the site where a mass shooting killed 12 in May 2019.

City officials tell us the building is in the process of being completely renovated on the inside and now will become the new home for the Virginia Beach Police Department headquarters.

News Virginia Beach shares updated plans for Building 2, site of 2019 mass shooting Angela Bohon

Virginia Beach shares updated plans for Building 2, site of mass shooting

It will house Police Administration, the city's IT Data Center, Real Time Crime Center and the 1st Police Precinct.

The final completion date is expected to be in January of next year.

We will have a team on a tour of Building 2 today and will update this article with pictures and video once we learn more.

Stay with News 3 for updates.