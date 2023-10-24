Virginia Beach shares updated plans for Building 2, site of 2019 mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Plans are becoming clearer as to the changes happening at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center campus.

On Tuesday afternoon, Public Works Director LJ Hansen briefed the City Council on the status of renovations at several facilities including Building 2. That’s the site of the mass shooting that occurred on May 31, 2019.

Twelve people were killed during the shooting and more were injured.

Investigations Families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims fight for support, resources Margaret Kavanagh

The City has announced that Building 2, which has been under renovation since March of 2021, will become the home of VB Police Administration, the 1st Police Precinct, and the City’s IT Data Center.

Hansen says some furniture is already being moved in, and police will begin the transition in December. The final completion is expected in Jan. of 2024.

In a memo by City Manager, Patrick Duhaney, it read in part “This transition requires careful, respectful, and thoughtful planning.”

Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission finishes report Jay Greene

Hansen explained, “In order to support folks who are making this transition, we have a number of things that are in place to help them make the transition back to campus: One of them is the Integration Support Team or I.S.T.”

According to the City, I.S.T., in consultation with the Commonwealth’s Office for Victims of Crime, has established an action plan to ensure survivors are aware of safety and security measures in place, that they are informed of options and accommodations, and are offered skills and tools to recognize escalation in themselves and others.

The plans do not come without opposition.

Jason Nixon, whose wife Kate was killed in the building, tells News 3 he is very much against having it turned into a police station and he’s concerned about having police officers who were traumatized by the tragedy re-enter that space.

Building 11, the current police station, will become a new work space for Public Works. Employees are not expected to move in there until 2025 as renovations are still happening.

Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Police release body camera footage of Virginia Beach mass shooting Web Staff

Meanwhile, Building 3, which is the former City Hall, is also being renovated. It is expected to be completed in Aug. 2024.

The City has published images of renovations, and News 3 will get a tour of the inside on Nov. 1.

May 31, 2024 will mark five years since the mass shooting. The City says remembrance ceremonies will be held.

News 3 will have an update next week as VBPD speaks about the transition.