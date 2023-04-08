Watch Now
News

Actions

For the first time, Langley Air Show attendees must pre-register for parking: Here's how

Langley Air Show
Joint Base Langley-Eustis
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team perform the delta burst during AirPower over Hampton Roads Open House at Langley Air Force Base, Va., April 24, 2016. The teams demonstration included performing formation and solo flying routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
Langley Air Show
Langley Air Show
Langley Air Show
Posted at 8:52 AM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 08:52:49-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Langley's Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show, headlined by the US Air Force Thunderbirds, is coming back May 6 and 7!

Langley says this year there are big changes, especially with parking. Attendees must pre-register for parking, including DoD ID card holders.

The parking is free, and there are lots on and off base. Transportation will be provided from parking lots, except the locations on base that are within walking distance, according to Langley.

Langley says for attendees who receive an on-base parking pass, the Armistead and LaSalle gates will open at 9 a.m. on both May 6 and 7. For attendees who receive off-base parking, Langley says transportation from those lots will begin at 8:45 a.m. both days.

Handicap parking will be available for individuals who have state-issued handicap parking placards and/or plates.

To reserve a parking pass, click here. If you have issues reserving your pass, you can call 757-353-4433.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV