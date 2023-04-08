For the first time, Langley Air Show attendees must pre-register for parking: Here's how

HAMPTON, Va. — Langley's Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show, headlined by the US Air Force Thunderbirds, is coming back May 6 and 7!

Langley says this year there are big changes, especially with parking. Attendees must pre-register for parking, including DoD ID card holders.

The parking is free, and there are lots on and off base. Transportation will be provided from parking lots, except the locations on base that are within walking distance, according to Langley.

Langley says for attendees who receive an on-base parking pass, the Armistead and LaSalle gates will open at 9 a.m. on both May 6 and 7. For attendees who receive off-base parking, Langley says transportation from those lots will begin at 8:45 a.m. both days.

Handicap parking will be available for individuals who have state-issued handicap parking placards and/or plates.

To reserve a parking pass, click here. If you have issues reserving your pass, you can call 757-353-4433.