'Forever in our hearts, we love you': Tribute coming together for Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va.— It's a pain that's still fresh for so many people. A number of questions remain unanswered surrounding the disappearance of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

It's been nearly 400 days since Bigsby went missing, and there have been no signs of him. Search volunteers like Nancy Strickland have had no luck.

"My heart breaks every day. I go to bed thinking about him," said Strickland, who is also the organizer of We are Codi's voice. "I just feel deep in my heart that Codi is not with us anymore."

Although police have not presumed Codi is dead, Strickland isn’t so sure. That’s why she proposed to Buckroe Pointe Apartments, where Codi lived, to create a permanent tribute for the child.

Recently, the property manager gave the okay.

"I actually broke down and cried," Strickland said. "I thought I was going to pass out, to be honest with you because I didn't think it would happen."

The empty field near the playground at the apartment complex will soon get a unique touch. Strickland says the tribute will have a flower garden, an engraved bench, and a plaque that includes Codi's picture.

"We have to have something permanent because we don't know how long the Codi fence is going to be up," said Strickland.

Strickland said the plaque will have a message written to him.

"It's going to say 'Codi, although we have never met, no matter where you are, we will truly never be apart. Forever in our hearts, we love you from all over the world,'" said Strickland.

Strickland said she is still working to raise money for Codi's tribute. As of Monday, she's received nearly $600. The tribute is expected to be finished by April.