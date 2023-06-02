Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone to become new top cop in Urbana, Illinois

NORFOLK, Va. — Larry Boone, WTKR's Law Enforcement Analyst and retired Norfolk Police Chief, will be the new Chief of Police in Urbana, Illinois.

News 3’s Zak Dahlheimer learned that Boone, the sole finalist in the City of Urbana’s search for its next top cop, is expected to take on his new role sometime between mid-July and early August.

Boone told Zak his approach to the job has been welcomed by the city.

“Post-George Floyd, there are some cities avoiding authentic progressive reform-minded police chiefs out of concern of internal pushback. Urbana is a progressive city and embraced my leadership style unfettered,” said Boone.

Boone’s new appointment comes after his retirement from the Norfolk Police Department in April 2022 after 33 years with the agency. He spent six of those years as the city’s Police Chief.

According to Boone’s contract with the City of Urbana, his annual salary will be $205,000. In addition, he’ll receive up to $20,000 in moving expenses and a “sign-on” bonus of $10,000 if he lives in Urbana.

