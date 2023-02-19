Watch Now
Former NSU student missing for weeks found safe: Mother

Keith Anderson was last seen on Jan. 29 when his mother dropped him off at Norfolk State University.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Feb 19, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Mesha Anderson, missing 18-year-old Keith Anderson's mother, tells News 3 that he has been found safe in Texas.

Police say Anderson was originally reported missing by his mother, Mesha Anderson, on Jan. 29 as she was dropping him off for class at Norfolk State University.

Virginia State Police issued a missing/endangered person alert for Keith. State Police said someone reported seeing Keith on Feb. 4 at a 7-Eleven store on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk.

Mesha Anderson tells News 3 she is on the way to pick up her son.

This is a developing story, stay with News 3 for updates.

