Former NSU student missing for weeks found safe: Mother

NORFOLK, Va. — Mesha Anderson, missing 18-year-old Keith Anderson's mother, tells News 3 that he has been found safe in Texas.

Police say Anderson was originally reported missing by his mother, Mesha Anderson, on Jan. 29 as she was dropping him off for class at Norfolk State University.

Virginia State Police issued a missing/endangered person alert for Keith. State Police said someone reported seeing Keith on Feb. 4 at a 7-Eleven store on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk.

Mesha Anderson tells News 3 she is on the way to pick up her son.

