Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene files lawsuit against Portsmouth, city officials

Former Portsmouth Chief of Police Angela Greene filed a lawsuit against the City of Portsmouth Friday.

The lawsuit lists the city, former City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton and Acting City Manager Lavoris Pace as defendants.

Greene was initially put on administrative leave in September 2020, a few weeks after she announced that state Sen. Louise Lucas, NAACP members, school board members and public defenders had felony warrants issued in relation to their participation in a June 10 Confederate monument protest where a man was severely injured.

She was fired in November 2020. During a press conference following her firing, she said she had never had any issues on the job or questioning of her performance until the Confederate monument "issue."

Greene has since been tapped to head the Lexington Police Department.

