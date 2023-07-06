Ex-Portsmouth cop acquitted, charged again with voluntary manslaughter in another case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On the same day a former Portsmouth police officer was acquitted of a voluntary manslaughter charge related to a May 2018 officer-involved shooting, the same officer was indicted again with the same charge in another case.

Vincent McClean had been charged after an officer-involved shooting that killed Willie Marable in 2018 on Navajo Trail.

News 3 Willie Marable

McClean was indicted in March.

Police said they responded to a report of a home invasion. When officers arrived they encountered two suspects, a man and a woman who were armed. Police say they gave them commands, but Marable didn't listen.

That's when police shot and killed Marable.

During a court hearing in March, prosecutors said that McClean was among the first officers to arrive on the scene after Marable was shot. Prosecutors also said Marable had a chance of surviving his injuries, but that McClean had failed to render aid and had shown "deliberate indifference."

The trial began Wednesday. A not-guilty verdict was returned Thursday after a 14-minute deliberation, according to McClean's attorney, Michale Massie.

On the same day as the acquittal, a grand jury handed down a direct indictment against McClean in the death of a woman who died in police custody in Dec. 2018.

Carmeita Jane Vangilder, 28, was taken into custody and taken to police headquarters where she experienced a medical emergency. Medics tried to revive Vangilder, but she did not survive.

McClean is now charged with voluntary manslaughter in that case.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as we learn more about what happened in court.