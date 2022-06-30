Former SEAL cycles across country, fundraising for suicide prevention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A former Navy SEAL in Virginia Beach is working hard to raise awareness and funds to combat the suicide rate among veterans and first responders.

Monty Heath, a husband and father of two sons, just wrapped up a cross-country trek, cycling from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland as part of an eight-person relay team. The team name is Team Aligned Alliance, and they took part in the Race Across America beginning June 18.

Heath is now back at his Sandbridge home and proud to have accomplished their goal.

On his fundraising page, Heath wrote, “I've had my own suicidal thoughts. I’ve had too many friends leave the planet this way. Since I initially wrote this ask letter, we've had two more suicides within the SEAL community alone.”

“We can do better, and we’re going to do better,” Heath said.

The former SEAL says there are programs that are working but he wants to see them expand and improve.

Heath says he thrives in high-stress situations, spent 11 years in the military, and was deployed to Afghanistan multiple times as a SEAL.

The Virginia Beach man says he is no longer on active duty, and he has since turned his passion toward helping others. He has managed a seasonal ranch and a horse sanctuary and also became a Special Olympics ski instructor.

For more information or to donate to the effort, click here.

News 3 will be talking with Heath today and will update this story.