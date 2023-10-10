Fort Eustis soldier in jail, accused of shooting his wife in James City County: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A Fort Eustis soldier is in jail after being accused of shooting his wife.

James City County Police say Rae'kwan Fulton shot his spouse and then drove away. He was later arrested in Newport News.

On Sunday, reports of gunfire came from the 1300 block of Queens Crossing in Williamsburg. Once on the scene, James City County Police officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told police she was injured by her spouse who fled the scene after. Police say 25-year-old Rae'kwan Fulton, an active-duty army service member of Fort Eustis, was later stopped and arrested by the Newport News Police Department.

Fulton is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and has been denied bond.

A domestic violence survivor in Hampton Roads told News 3 she had her own experience with a gun pointed at her. Kelly is a single mom of four and a survivor of domestic violence. For her and her children's safety, her last name won't be mentioned.

"My ex-boyfriend put a gun in front of my head and he told my children to tell me goodbye," said Kelly who described how she went through emotional, mental and physical abuse at the hands of her ex.

She said the abuse increased over time, at first there were exchanges of hurtful words from her ex.

"The verbal abuse started when we first met straight away," said Kelly. "I was verbally abused and not allowed to have friends, tried to keep me away from my family, move me as far away as he could."

Kelly says police came to the door the last time she was threatened with a gun in August of 2022. The police arrested her ex and Kelly asked for a restraining order.

Immediately after, Kelly moved out of state and settled down in Hampton Roads with her children. She says times are tough, still, she says she'd rather be behind on bills than back with her abuser.

"I'd rather be on the streets than around him," said Kelly. "I'll sleep in the park first."

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, 90% are eyewitnesses to violence. Kelly says her kids were definitely part of that statistic, especially when weapons were involved.

"They've seen it all," admitted Kelly. "They were old enough to understand what was going on. I guess they didn't know why I stayed. I don't even know why I stayed."

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation will increase the risk of homicide by 500%.

Neisha Himes says she is a survivor of domestic violence and the founder of a non-profit called the G.R.O.W Foundation. She says using a gun to threaten something isn't just cruel, it's calculated.

"Abuse is about power and control," says Himes. "An abuser will do whatever to assert that power and control you. If something doesn't work, they'll assert fear in other ways."

Kelly says she's grateful to be alive and she encourages other women not to turn a blind eye to abuse.

"Abuser will lie over and over again," said Kelly. "They'll tell you they love you, and they want you to stay, and they say it won't happen again, and unfortunately, it will and next time it will be ten times worse."

