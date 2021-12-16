Foundation fundraising to pay off fallen Seal Team 8 Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois' home mortgage before Christmas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is fundraising to help pay off the mortgage on the home of fallen Seal Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois, who died December 7 from injuries he received during a fast-rope training exercise in Norfolk.

Bourgeois left behind his wife, Megan, and five children.

"The loss of a husband and father is heartbreaking at any time of year, but even more so at Christmas," said Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. "I am calling on all Americans to help us lift the burden of a mortgage off this family as quickly as possible, so they know they can stay in their home they shared with Brian this Christmas and every Christmas going forward.”

To donate towards paying off the family's mortgage before Christmas, click here.

The foundation's Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by paying off the mortgage or providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage payoffs or mortgage-free homes.

The foundation recently honored a fallen Virginia State Police trooper and veteran, Chad Dermyer, by paying off his family's mortgage.

