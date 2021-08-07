Four Oaks opens salon in Newport News for women experiencing homelessness

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A new hairstyle can make you feel like a new person, and Four Oaks Day Service Center will soon be opening a salon where women can feel confident once they leave. The program offers resources for people struggling with homelessness.

"When you are coming in feeling the world, struggle and challenges and you want to get your hair done but you can’t afford it, so here at Four Oaks, offering this salon to women is because we care for them and we want them to feel beautiful," said Amy Jones, the founder of Heart of Giving Inc.

Leah, who did not want to appear on camera, comes to Four Oaks every day to get a hot meal and clothes. She says she looks forward to the salon opening.

"Having someone to help you with meals and getting your hair done to make you feel better about yourself and clothes, it really makes a difference," Leah said.

The director of Four Oaks says women can start coming in to get their hair done starting in September.

"This place will definitely help a person get a job because they’ll be able to get something to wear, eat and get their hair fixed so they won’t look bad when they look for a job," Leah said.

"Some of our clients go out looking for jobs, housing. It’s important to look your best, feel your best and feel confident when you’re out there in the community," said Quincy White, the executive director of Four Oaks.

Related: Local stylist starts nonprofit to support men with cancer after dad dies from prostate cancer

Four Oaks partnered with The Heart of Giving Inc. to collect items. The center received a $1,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Warwick at Center City to help make the salon possible.

"As I looked around in the community, I looked to see what needs there were. This was the perfect opportunity for me to give according to my passion, which is women, and I’ve had a cosmetology license for 37 years," said Sharon Martin, the former president of the Rotary Club of Warwick at City Center.