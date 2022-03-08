Gas prices as high as $4.49 in Hampton Roads! Now what?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s not what drivers want to see: gas prices above the $4.00 mark; many gas stations in Hampton Roads selling it for $4.29. News 3 even saw one gas station off Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach offering gas at $4.49 Tuesday morning.

Perhaps the skyrocketing prices have some commuters thinking about alternatives.

“I certainly do think that more people will be looking at mass transit as an option in the weeks ahead because of the high energy prices,” stated Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy.

De Haan also said Americans often see driving as a sign of independence. He added, “It’s a struggle when the service is irregular or doesn’t run when people need to use it.”

One bus rider News 3 talked with at the Newtown Station said he wishes the wait times were shorter.

Tom Holden, a spokesperson for Hampton Roads Transit said they are working on a plan to significantly increase the frequency of routes; however, he said that might not start until the Fall. The goal would be to have a bus arriving every 15 minutes during rush hour, along 13 routes.

For drivers going to and from Virginia Beach who might consider carpooling, there is a park and ride lot called Silverleaf Station located at 4300 Commuter Drive, not far from Mount Trashmore. Bus service is also offered to and from Silverleaf to Newport News Shipyard.

GoTraffix is a service of Hampton Roads Transit. Their website offers various information including a carpool match program. Users enter in their location, destination, times of travel, and it will show other users who you can contact. Drivers are allowed to leave their car in the Silverleaf Station lot for 24 hours.

According to the website, TRAFFIX, in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Transportation, is constantly seeking out new locations for Park & Ride/Rideshare parking lots. There is no fee to park at a Park & Ride/Rideshare parking lot.

For further information on bus service or light rail service through Hampton Roads Transit, click here.

